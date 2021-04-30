Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys 1,655 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,565,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JD.com by 97.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,720,000. Institutional investors own 40.27% of the company’s stock.

JD opened at $77.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $104.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.58 and a 12-month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HSBC dropped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on JD.com in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

