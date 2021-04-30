BP p.l.c. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

BP has decreased its dividend payment by 21.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. BP has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BP to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.0%.

Get BP alerts:

BP stock opened at $25.50 on Friday. BP has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BP will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on BP in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.24.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.