Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.59-1.61 EPS.
BXP traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 796,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.40.
In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Boston Properties
Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.
