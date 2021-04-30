Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.590-1.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Boston Properties also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.59-1.61 EPS.

BXP traded up $1.88 on Thursday, reaching $109.42. The company had a trading volume of 796,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,194. The company has a fifty day moving average of $105.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. Boston Properties’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities restated a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist lowered shares of Boston Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.40.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $531,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

