Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the quarter. Chegg comprises approximately 4.0% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $5,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 51,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $4,643,175.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,438,333.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total value of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,985,809.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,668 shares of company stock worth $45,003,983 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHGG stock opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.61. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of -461.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Chegg from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

