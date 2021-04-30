Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,261 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,331,000 after buying an additional 1,740,932 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.13 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.48.

