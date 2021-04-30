Bokf Na Raises Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Bokf Na grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 21,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.83.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $178.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,116.38, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.74 and its 200 day moving average is $155.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.78 and a 52-week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It designs, manufactures and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, sports medicine, biologics, extremities & trauma products, office based technologies, spine, craniomaxillofacial & thoracic products, dental implants and related surgical products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.