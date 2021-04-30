Bokf Na Purchases 16,624 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bokf Na lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 293.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,546,000 after acquiring an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,573,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,058,000 after purchasing an additional 905,116 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,527.0% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 960,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 901,814 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,907,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,609,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,581,000 after purchasing an additional 537,343 shares during the last quarter.

JPST opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $50.78.

