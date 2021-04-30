Bokf Na Makes New $829,000 Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Bokf Na bought a new position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Roku by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Roku by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 5,386.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $356.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -424.64 and a beta of 1.95. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $649.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $125,460. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 300,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.18, for a total value of $131,454,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,454,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 520,515 shares of company stock worth $221,231,925. Corporate insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Roku from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roku from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $412.37.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.