Bokf Na Has $957,000 Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 34.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 388.6% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal stock opened at $52.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $35.17 and a 52-week high of $53.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,580 shares of company stock valued at $213,125. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.