Bokf Na Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Bokf Na raised its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 223.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.88. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.75.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 165.66%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

