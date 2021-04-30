Bokf Na Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 293.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,624 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 20,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 39,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.78.

