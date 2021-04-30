Bokf Na Boosts Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Bokf Na boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOH opened at $92.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52-week low of $48.77 and a 52-week high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 22.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.20%.

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,724.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

