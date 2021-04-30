Bokf Na Acquires 373 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 10.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,631,000 after buying an additional 41,448 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 21,905 shares during the last quarter. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Peter Sears sold 8,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $792,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,656.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Malaika Myers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $176,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,132 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,443. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Gordon Haskett increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.63.

NYSE H opened at $83.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.33. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $41.87 and a 1-year high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.62 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

