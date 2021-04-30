Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 361,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,117,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.98 by $5.81. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

