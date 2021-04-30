Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Purchases 38 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.1% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,741 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,234,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 361,300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,117,895,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 267.3% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,218.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,199.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,256.38 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Featured Article: Basic Economics
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.