BMO Capital Markets Boosts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AMZN. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,026.44.

AMZN opened at $3,471.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,218.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,199.35. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

