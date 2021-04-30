Blucora (BCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $155.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Blucora to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCOR opened at $14.68 on Friday. Blucora has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $708.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BCOR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Blucora in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Blucora from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

