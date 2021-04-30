BLAST Trading 52.1% Lower This Week (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. BLAST has a market capitalization of $44,484.08 and approximately $33.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 52.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,787,479 coins. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

