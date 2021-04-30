Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 8.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BXMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,113. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.99.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.81%.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total value of $59,539.68. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,586.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,077 shares of company stock worth $92,945. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.