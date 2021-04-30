BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) Announces Dividend of GBX 4.50

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share by the investment trust on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BRWM opened at GBX 628 ($8.20) on Friday. BlackRock World Mining Trust has a one year low of GBX 300.50 ($3.93) and a one year high of GBX 663.50 ($8.67). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 596.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 527.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.08.

In related news, insider Ollie Oliveira acquired 2,000 shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 579 ($7.56) per share, with a total value of £11,580 ($15,129.34).

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the mining and metal sectors.

