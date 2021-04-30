BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Up 76.3% in April

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,700 shares, a growth of 76.3% from the March 31st total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of BST traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.98. 649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,956. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BST. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

