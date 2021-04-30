BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 280.5% from the March 31st total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

MYJ traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $15.23. 43,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.34. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $12.66 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

In related news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYJ. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund during the first quarter worth about $160,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

