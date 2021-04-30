Blackmoon Market Capitalization Tops $2.01 Million (BMC)

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. Blackmoon has a market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $17.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Blackmoon has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blackmoon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00067151 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00020117 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001866 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00078284 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.35 or 0.00822033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00097253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Blackmoon Coin Profile

BMC is a coin. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Blackmoon Crypto Platform is a one-stop solution for asset managers to create and manage tokenized funds, focusing on all the aspects of tokenized investment vehicles, from technology and infrastructure, to legal compliance and corporate structuring. Blackmoon Crypto is part of the Blackmoon Financial Group, a financial technology company founded in 2014. The Blackmoon Crypto token (BMC) is an Ethereum-based token that allows holders to register as Continuous Contributors to the Platform and to deposit BMCs in a depository wallet linked to their account. Each Continuous Contributor will receive a share of Fund tokens that operate on the Platform according to the policies specified by particular Funds. “

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blackmoon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blackmoon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

