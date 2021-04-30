Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 12,052 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 816,307 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 12,052 shares during the period. The TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.1% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $53,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,232,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,128,595 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $145,401,000 after purchasing an additional 188,388 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 148,144 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 184,138 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,574,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.92.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.53. 23,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,419,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.52 and a 1-year high of $71.49.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

