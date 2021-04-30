Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,366 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 94,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,397,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 188,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,571,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,272,000 after purchasing an additional 129,687 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.80. 21,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,647,319. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $197.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.23.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.