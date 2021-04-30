Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 141.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $266.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,593. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $264.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $275.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.73%.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $322,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,536,806.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

