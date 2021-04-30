Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $37,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.46. 7,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,897. The company has a market cap of $116.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $117.85 and a 12 month high of $392.42.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.95.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.