Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 53.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,655,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,983,000 after purchasing an additional 586,258 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $743,879,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in S&P Global by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,731,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $569,059,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in S&P Global by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,691,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,799,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $392.22. 15,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,989. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $363.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $94.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.07 and a 12-month high of $393.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPGI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

