BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

