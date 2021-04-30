BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 79.5% from the March 31st total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,463,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.05.
About BioRestorative Therapies
