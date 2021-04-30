Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $343.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $351.00 to $343.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $265.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $269.19 and its 200 day moving average is $264.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 74,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,251,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 568.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 103,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

