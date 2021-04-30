Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,010 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Biogen were worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen stock opened at $265.33 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.38.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.