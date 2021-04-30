Bfsg LLC Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.07. 16,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,646,421. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $175.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

