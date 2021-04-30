Bfsg LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 132,513 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $542,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. 49,361 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,337,828. The company has a market capitalization of $125.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $83.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Raytheon Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

