Bfsg LLC Acquires 45,980 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 129.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF makes up 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $8,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $11,012,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 25,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.75. 2,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,227. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.61. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $108.10 and a 12-month high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

