Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Shares Down 4.8%

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)’s share price traded down 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $22.20 and last traded at $22.20. 2,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 341,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.31.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.40.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BHLB. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 53,119 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,915 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,732 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.