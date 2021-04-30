Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021 // Comments off

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. Oddo Bhf lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of DETNF stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA Company Profile

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.