Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)

Aker BP ASA (OTCMKTS:DETNF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DETNF. Oddo Bhf lowered Aker BP ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DNB Markets lowered Aker BP ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Societe Generale downgraded Aker BP ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker BP ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aker BP ASA alerts:

Shares of DETNF stock traded up $3.17 on Friday, reaching $29.66. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 250. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.26 and a 200-day moving average of $23.29. Aker BP ASA has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $30.40.

Aker BP ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. The company has working interests in 42 fields/projects. As of December 31, 2019, its total net proven reserves were 666 million barrels of oil equivalents; and estimated total net proven plus probable reserves were 906 million barrels of oil equivalents.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aker BP ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker BP ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.