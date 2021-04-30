Berenberg Bank Raises HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target to GBX 470

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 470 ($6.14) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 440 ($5.75) target price on shares of HSBC and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 444.45 ($5.81).

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 454.30 ($5.94) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 427.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 396.65. HSBC has a twelve month low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 466.54 ($6.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £92.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th.

In related news, insider Noel Quinn sold 18,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.55), for a total transaction of £79,670.50 ($104,090.02).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

