Benchmark Raises Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target to $160.00

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its target price boosted by analysts at Benchmark from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (up previously from $147.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $146.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 168.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.26. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $56.16 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,884,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Omnicell by 10.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 44,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. 99.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

