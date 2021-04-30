Benchmark Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $35.30 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.52 or 0.00002769 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Benchmark Protocol has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. Benchmark Protocol has a total market cap of $35.30 million and approximately $549,891.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.94 or 0.00069274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00079463 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.00805429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.12 or 0.00098816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol (MARK) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,477,895 coins and its circulating supply is 23,276,428 coins. Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance . Benchmark Protocol’s official message board is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Benchmark Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.