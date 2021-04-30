Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

NYSE BHE opened at $30.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -1,512.24 and a beta of 1.12. Benchmark Electronics has a 1 year low of $18.24 and a 1 year high of $32.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $49,795.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,355.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of Benchmark Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

