Belt (BELT) One Day Volume Tops $961,989.00

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. One Belt coin can currently be purchased for about $88.84 or 0.00162207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Belt has a total market capitalization of $72.11 million and approximately $961,989.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belt Profile

Belt’s total supply is 939,579 coins and its circulating supply is 811,671 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt

