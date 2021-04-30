Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,264.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Shares of KWR traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.91. The company had a trading volume of 276 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,245. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $138.39 and a 1-year high of $301.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 675.46 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 0.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

