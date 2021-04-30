Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 138 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 60.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $258,000. Platform Technology Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 23,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter.

SCHD stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.35. The company had a trading volume of 41,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,653. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.89 and a 1-year high of $75.30.

