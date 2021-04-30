Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 491 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 27,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after purchasing an additional 220,339 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth CMT lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 56,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $101.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,274. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $64.93 and a 1 year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

