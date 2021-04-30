Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Purchases 439 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 2,599 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $232.54. 160,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,411,322. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $231.92 and its 200-day moving average is $255.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $189.53 and a one year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $629.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

