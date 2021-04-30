Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $926,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $724,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Simon Property Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.37 per share, for a total transaction of $44,802.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Citigroup assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Shares of SPG traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. 27,773 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,600,940. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.25 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $39.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average of $94.66.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

