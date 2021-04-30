Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 746 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in 3M by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 5,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. 3M has a 12 month low of $131.12 and a 12 month high of $203.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.91.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

