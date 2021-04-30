BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.71 Per Share

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.7072 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by 13.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 997,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. BCE has a 52-week low of $37.73 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.39.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

