BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

Shares of PKG opened at $150.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.35. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $86.93 and a 1 year high of $150.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

