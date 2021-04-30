BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,997 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoertkorn Richard Charles grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens raised Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.24.

In other Schlumberger news, CAO Howard Guild sold 10,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $249,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,796.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SLB opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.44. The company has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $13.70 and a 1-year high of $30.41.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

