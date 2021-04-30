BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $2.12 Million Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $202.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average of $176.83. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 47.08 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROLL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

